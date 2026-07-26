Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 133,999 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,361 shares of the company's stock after selling 133,999 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Viemed Healthcare worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

In other news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 20,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $868,457. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Frazier sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,068.08. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMD

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $451.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.10. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: VMD is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

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