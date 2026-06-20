Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,141 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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