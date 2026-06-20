Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,435 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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