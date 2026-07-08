PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,325 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 5.5% of PUREfi Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PUREfi Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $413,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 104,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,514 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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