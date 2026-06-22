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Purpose Unlimited Inc. Makes New $328.78 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Purpose Unlimited Inc. opened a new Tesla position in Q4, buying 731,069 shares worth about $328.8 million. Tesla now represents roughly 15% of the firm’s portfolio, making it its largest holding.
  • Institutional interest in Tesla remains strong, with large investors like Vanguard, State Street, Geode, and Norges Bank also adding to or initiating positions. Overall, institutions own 66.2% of Tesla’s shares.
  • Investor sentiment is mixed: Tesla has bullish catalysts such as Elon Musk increasing his ownership and continued AI/autonomous-driving optimism, but it also faces European regulatory hurdles around supervised FSD expansion. Insider selling was also reported, though some sales were tied to tax withholding and preset trading plans.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $328,776,000. Tesla accounts for about 15.0% of Purpose Unlimited Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.
  • Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.
  • Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $400.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $403.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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