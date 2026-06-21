Purpose Unlimited Inc. Purchases New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,443 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,969,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,167 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,645,003 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,135,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,585 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,090,684,000 after buying an additional 344,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,429,121 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $575,119,000 after buying an additional 1,641,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $73.38 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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