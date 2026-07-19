Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,804 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.82% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality worth $49,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 803.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 4,831.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 737.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRSU opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94). Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 6.19%.The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRSU

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

Further Reading

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