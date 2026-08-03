PVG Asset Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. $ERO

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO - Free Report) by 509.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,431 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Ero Copper were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth $111,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ero Copper to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ero Copper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.1%

ERO stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 31.63%.The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp NYSE: ERO is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

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