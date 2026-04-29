PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $493,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY2027 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (material lift to forward earnings expectations), signaling stronger-than-expected revenue/AI traction ahead.

Erste Group raised FY2027 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (material lift to forward earnings expectations), signaling stronger-than-expected revenue/AI traction ahead. Positive Sentiment: Large hyperscaler demand signal — disclosures point to a major Meta commitment (multi‑gigawatt deployment of AMD GPUs), which supports revenue visibility and reduces short‑term demand‑concentration risk. Meta Invests in AMD Chips

Large hyperscaler demand signal — disclosures point to a major Meta commitment (multi‑gigawatt deployment of AMD GPUs), which supports revenue visibility and reduces short‑term demand‑concentration risk. Positive Sentiment: Product/catalyst runway — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July 23), a scheduled product roadmap showcase that could re‑accelerate sentiment if new Instinct GPUs/EPYC details impress. Advancing AI 2026 Announcement

Product/catalyst runway — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July 23), a scheduled product roadmap showcase that could re‑accelerate sentiment if new Instinct GPUs/EPYC details impress. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale by EVP Mark Papermaster: ~31,320 shares sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan — reduces negative signal vs. opportunistic selling but attracts headline attention. Papermaster Sale

Insider sale by EVP Mark Papermaster: ~31,320 shares sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan — reduces negative signal vs. opportunistic selling but attracts headline attention. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term catalyst: Q1 earnings due May 5 — historically AMD has beaten, so results and management commentary on AI/data center demand will likely determine if today’s pullback is temporary. Earnings Preview

Near‑term catalyst: Q1 earnings due May 5 — historically AMD has beaten, so results and management commentary on AI/data center demand will likely determine if today’s pullback is temporary. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views: some firms reiterate neutral/hold (Citi) while others raise targets — this stabilizes expectations but keeps upside tied to execution. Citi Hold Note

Mixed analyst views: some firms reiterate neutral/hold (Citi) while others raise targets — this stabilizes expectations but keeps upside tied to execution. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user shortfall sparked a sector selloff — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets raised fears about near‑term AI infrastructure spending and are the primary driver of today’s weakness for AMD and peers. OpenAI Shortfall

OpenAI revenue/user shortfall sparked a sector selloff — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets raised fears about near‑term AI infrastructure spending and are the primary driver of today’s weakness for AMD and peers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Northland cut AMD to Market Perform ($260 PT) and large institutional/ARK trimming after a rapid rally amplified selling pressure. Analyst Downgrade ARK Sells AMD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $323.21 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.58. The firm has a market cap of $526.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $352.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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