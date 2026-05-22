Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 88,798 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Pfizer worth $162,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 38,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 216,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Article Title

Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Article Title

The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Article Title

Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Article Title

Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer was also listed as a participant in an AI industry summit, but this appears unrelated to the company’s core investment thesis and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.61.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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