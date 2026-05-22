Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Olin Corporation $OLN

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 671,250 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.95% of Olin worth $93,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 215,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Angela M. Castle sold 2,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $57,690.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,054. This represents a 60.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Olin from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Olin from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Olin from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.79.

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Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Olin's dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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