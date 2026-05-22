Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $156.16 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973,493 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,559 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.62% of Advance Auto Parts worth $156,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 178,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $53.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 14.3%

NYSE AAP opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.51%.Advance Auto Parts's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.99%.

More Advance Auto Parts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advance Auto Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Advance Auto Parts posted adjusted EPS of $0.77 versus estimates of $0.39, and revenue of $2.61 billion also topped expectations, signaling better-than-expected execution. BusinessWire earnings release

Advance Auto Parts posted adjusted EPS of $0.77 versus estimates of $0.39, and revenue of $2.61 billion also topped expectations, signaling better-than-expected execution. Positive Sentiment: Same-store sales rose 3.5%, the strongest quarterly comp growth in five years, helped by mid-single-digit growth in the Pro business and improving DIY demand. WSJ pro-business sales boost

Same-store sales rose 3.5%, the strongest quarterly comp growth in five years, helped by mid-single-digit growth in the Pro business and improving DIY demand. Positive Sentiment: Margins improved sharply, with adjusted operating margin expanding to 3.8% from the prior year, reinforcing investor confidence that profitability is recovering.

Margins improved sharply, with adjusted operating margin expanding to 3.8% from the prior year, reinforcing investor confidence that profitability is recovering. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which can support sentiment by signaling financial stability and capital returns to shareholders.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which can support sentiment by signaling financial stability and capital returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Advance Auto Parts reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance instead of raising it, suggesting management is confident but still cautious about the pace of recovery.

Advance Auto Parts reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance instead of raising it, suggesting management is confident but still cautious about the pace of recovery. Negative Sentiment: Management noted ongoing consumer-spending and geopolitical pressures, and the stock may face some skepticism because the outlook was left below some analyst expectations despite the beat. Benzinga article on consumer spending

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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