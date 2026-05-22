Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $67.09 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887,725 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,267 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Henry Schein worth $67,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Henry Schein Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $89.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.Henry Schein's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Get Our Latest Report on HSIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 43,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $3,562,353.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,803 shares in the company, valued at $31,207,021.93. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $8,574,982 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

See Also

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