Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $727.34 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 306.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,351,103 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises about 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.16% of PPG Industries worth $727,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.79.

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About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

See Also

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