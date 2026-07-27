Q Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 518.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 335,305 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises approximately 9.2% of Q Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Carnival Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's payout ratio is 27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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