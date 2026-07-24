Qiagen N.V. $QGEN Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,059 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 124,920 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Qiagen worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,164,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,018,000 after purchasing an additional 290,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,542,944 shares of the company's stock worth $433,871,000 after buying an additional 118,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Qiagen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,205,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,088,538,000 after buying an additional 264,921 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 98,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Qiagen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $45.50 target price on Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qiagen

Qiagen Stock Up 2.1%

Qiagen stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Qiagen N.V. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $492.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.15 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. This is a positive change from Qiagen's previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Qiagen's payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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