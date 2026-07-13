Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 1,722.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,777 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after acquiring an additional 58,387 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 274.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,845 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,653 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $143.99 on Monday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $177.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Qnity Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

See Also

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