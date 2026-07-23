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Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 213.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,147 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Qnity Electronics worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Qnity Electronics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,846 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Qnity Electronics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,948 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on Q. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $138.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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