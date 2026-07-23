Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,998 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 79,291 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the first quarter worth about $205,000. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,605,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 614,686 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $70,922,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 2,676.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on Q. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 0.1%

Qnity Electronics stock opened at $138.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion and a PE ratio of 47.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.41. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $177.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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