Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,001 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Qnity Electronics worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Q. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Down 0.1%

Qnity Electronics stock opened at $134.97 on Monday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $177.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics NYSE: Q is a global semiconductor materials company that develops and supplies technologies used in the manufacture and packaging of advanced electronic devices. Its products support key stages of semiconductor production, including wafer processing, lithography, planarization, interconnect formation and advanced packaging.

The company provides materials such as semiconductor-grade chemicals, dielectric and metallization materials, photoresist-related products, chemical mechanical planarization solutions and packaging materials.

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