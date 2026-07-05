QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 58,488 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 58,488 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,613,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,422,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,425,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $608,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,401,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $411,031,000 after buying an additional 1,503,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $162,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $156,013,000 after buying an additional 1,751,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is 101.35%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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