QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $101.93 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,978 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $267.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $235.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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