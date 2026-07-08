QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 401.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Crown were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $116.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Crown's payout ratio is 22.29%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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