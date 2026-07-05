QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,106 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,204 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.64.

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Target Stock Up 0.1%

TGT stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Target's dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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