QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,467 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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