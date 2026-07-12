QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,166 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Equifax were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Get Equifax alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1%

EFX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.47. 965,155 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.91. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.74 and a 52-week high of $271.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.Equifax's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equifax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equifax wasn't on the list.

While Equifax currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here