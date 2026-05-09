QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,760 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,638,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 116.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $454,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,413 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $404,687,000 after acquiring an additional 607,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Stock Down 2.3%

FISV opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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