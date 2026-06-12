Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of Qtron Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $399.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.19, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $397.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story.

Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth.

Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation.

SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings.

Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction. Negative Sentiment: Some articles noted that TSLA remains volatile as traders weigh whether SpaceX hype is distracting from Tesla’s core EV business and execution.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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