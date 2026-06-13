Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,088 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 574,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $998.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,016.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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