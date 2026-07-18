Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,063 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts.

Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report.

Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives.

Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names.

Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint.

Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory headwinds remain in focus, including tougher EV competition in Europe, a denied NHTSA petition over a headlight recall issue, and ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomy claims.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $380.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 349.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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