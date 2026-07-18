Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,435 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,193 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $267.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $375.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.89.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 3.0%

IBM stock opened at $212.54 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $263.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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