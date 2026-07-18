Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 680.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,558 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Charles Schwab estimates update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Analyst revisions and earnings preview

Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Liz Ann Sonders interview

Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted ongoing challenges around organic growth and hiring, which is informative for the wealth-management business but not an immediate stock catalyst. RIA benchmarking survey

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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