Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $286.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $232.10 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $286.90 and its 200-day moving average is $288.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $346.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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