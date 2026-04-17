Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 352.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

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Oracle Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE ORCL opened at $178.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.24 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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