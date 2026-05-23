Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Holdings Decreased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,509 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 11.6%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $238.16 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90. The stock has a market cap of $251.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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