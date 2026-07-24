Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,378 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $79,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $219.76.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is $204.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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