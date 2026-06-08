Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Position Reduced by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,952 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $176.66 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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