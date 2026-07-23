Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,543 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $204.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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