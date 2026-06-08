Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,849 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $28,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $215.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here