Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461,770 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,630 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 1.3% of LSV Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Qualcomm worth $592,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Up 11.6%

QCOM stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89. The company has a market cap of $251.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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