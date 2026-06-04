Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,122 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 526,545 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $89,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $250.01 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $263.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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