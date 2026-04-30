Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 78,685 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $158.25.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Up 4.0%

QCOM stock opened at $156.00 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here