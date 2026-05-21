Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,099 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $202.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 38.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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