L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.0% of L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter worth about $17,583,115,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualcomm by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,763,263 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $9,750,123,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualcomm by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,202,619 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,178,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,720 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,195,741 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,884,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,930,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $176.23 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,513,600. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ann Chaplin sold 1,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $319,268.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,307.50. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 35,023 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,363 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $159.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about QCOM:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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