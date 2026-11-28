Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. ABS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Team Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 191.7% in the second quarter. Burk Holdings LLC now owns 210 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are a few of the latest headlines about QCOM:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Qualcomm Stocks Climb After Tying CEO Award to $500 Share Price

Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s automotive AI business could benefit as automakers seek more capable processors for driver-assistance features. The opportunity is prospective, and rivals are competing for the same design wins. What Is Qualcomm Worth Watching in Automotive AI?

Qualcomm’s automotive AI business could benefit as automakers seek more capable processors for driver-assistance features. The opportunity is prospective, and rivals are competing for the same design wins. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and a mixed market backdrop were cited as reasons the rally may be difficult to sustain, adding a note of caution about near-term expectations. Analyst Cuts and Mixed Trading Keep Qualcomm Rally on a Short Leash

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 177,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,513,600. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ann Chaplin sold 1,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $319,268.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,307.50. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 35,023 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,363 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $178.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business's revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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