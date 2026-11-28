Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,734 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.2% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $59,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,583,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,523,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at $1,178,349,000. Amundi lifted its position in Qualcomm by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,195,741 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,884,071,000 after buying an additional 4,942,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,202,619 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,178,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,513,600. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $529,344.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,074.18. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,023 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,363. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Latest Qualcomm News

Here's some of the latest news about QCOM:

Positive Sentiment: A broad rally in chip stocks was a near-term tailwind for QCOM, with market-wide strength helping lift semiconductor shares. Qualcomm Stock Is Up as Chip Stocks Rally With Market

A broad rally in chip stocks was a near-term tailwind for QCOM, with market-wide strength helping lift semiconductor shares. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s automotive AI business could benefit as automakers seek more capable processors for driver-assistance features. The opportunity is prospective, and rivals are competing for the same design wins. What Is Qualcomm Worth Watching in Automotive AI?

Qualcomm’s automotive AI business could benefit as automakers seek more capable processors for driver-assistance features. The opportunity is prospective, and rivals are competing for the same design wins. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and a mixed market backdrop were cited as reasons the rally may be difficult to sustain, adding a note of caution about near-term expectations. Analyst Cuts and Mixed Trading Keep Qualcomm Rally on a Short Leash

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.82. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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