Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,512 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 230,295 shares during the period. Qualys makes up about 2.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Qualys worth $56,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce Posey sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,081,400. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,087 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total transaction of $369,440.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,338,946. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,464 shares of company stock worth $4,001,126 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $235.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.63 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $208.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $197.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance software that helps organizations identify and manage risks across their information technology environments. Its services support the assessment of vulnerabilities, security configurations and regulatory compliance across systems and networks. The company's offerings include vulnerability management, cloud security, web application security, endpoint protection and security compliance tools. These services are delivered through the Qualys Cloud Platform, which gives customers a centralized view of assets and security risks across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

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