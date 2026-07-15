Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR is Camden National Bank's Largest Position

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,764 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 2.9% of Camden National Bank's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Camden National Bank's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 825.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $661.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $857.00 to $784.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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