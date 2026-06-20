Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,740 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Quanta Services by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $704.35 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $690.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.38 and a 1-year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

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