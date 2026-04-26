Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,794 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $625.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $568.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.17 and a 52-week high of $638.90.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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